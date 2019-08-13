MULLINS, S.C. -- One person died in an early Tuesday morning motorcycle crash in eastern Marion County.
The 1:45 a.m. crash happened near North River Pines Road when the rider of a 2000 Kawasaki ran off the right side of US 501 north bound and into a guardrail, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the man as Darryl Eugene Jenkins, 45, of Florence. Death was instantaneous, he said.
Jenkins was not wearing a helmet, Southern said.