PAMPLICO, S.C. -- The Pamplico Center for Community Development will conduct a back to school giveaway and voter information session Saturday.
The event is set to run 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Old Gibbs School at 501 East Main Street in Pamplico.
The event will feature face painting, school supply giveaways, former Gibbs School teachers and students and community leaders.
Anyone interested in getting involved as a sponsor or volunteer should contact pamplicoccd@gmail.com or on web at www.pamplicoccd.org.
In the event of inclement weather, we’ll see you at Maxwell Baptist Church at 230 River Road, Pamplico.