FLORENCE, S.C. – Police have charged two men with murder and are searching for them.
In an email to the media Friday, Lt. Mike Brandt of the Florence Police Department identified the men as Quinterris Javon Carmichael and Tirik Jaquan Johnson-Epps.
They are charged with a shooting that happened Thursday on Lucas Street.
Officers from the Florence Police Department went to the 200 block of Lucas Street at 3:41 a.m. and found Tydrecus Deshawn Williams dead behind the Tiger Mart at 207 W. Lucas St.
This case is still under investigation by the Florence Police Department and the Florence County Coroner’s Office. Anyone with information on Carmichael or Johnson-Epps is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC (1-888-274-6372).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.