LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Lake City City Council gave final approval Tuesday to an ordinance Tuesday to extend a waterline to serve residents living on Daniels and Colin Roads. The area is outside the city limits and residents have reported that their wells are running dry, according to Mayor Lovith Anderson Jr.
He said residents living along Daniels and Colins roads have to use big barrels to collect water for their homes.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Lake City City Administrator Stephany Snowden said she believes Florence County has approved up to $8,000 to pay for the line. The ordinance said it is estimated that the engineering costs would run approximately $3,500 and materials costs $8,000. There is a $2,500 cost to the city, the ordinance said.
In other business, the council passed a resolution Tuesday to authorize the appointment of Taft Guiles Jr. of Pamplico as a part-time municipal judge. Judge Gilleon Frieson has left the city and accepted a position as the new executive director of economic development for Williamsburg County.
The city of Lake City will enter into a contractual agreement with Guiles for a term not to exceed two years. According to his resume, Guiles presently serves as a municipal judge for the Florence Municipal Court and the Timmonsville Municipal Court.
Other ordinances passed by the council:
>> Final reading — An ordinance to amend the fiscal year 2020 budget ordinance to authorize the city administrator to establish an internal service fund specially for the purpose of accounting for city capital replacement and to negotiate and enter into a lease-purchase agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management for three police patrol vehicles for an amount not to exceed the $29,000 currently appropriated in the budget.
>> First reading — An ordinance amending fiscal year 2020 budget ordinance to add the annual sewer debt payment of approximately $130,000 ($11,000 per month) for two fiscal years and authorize the city administrator to enter into a lease with an option to purchase two by-pass pumps for an amount up to $262,000.
>> First reading — An ordinance to amend fiscal year 2020 budget ordinance (wastewater treatment plant budget) to add the $56,100 and increase the use of net assets to fund the electrical repairs to the wastewater treatment plant.
>> First reading — An ordinance authorizing the Lake City Police Department to enter into a law enforcement assistance and support agreement with the Coward Police Department.
>> First reading — An ordinance authorizing the Lake City Police Department to enter into a law enforcement assistance and support agreement with the Lamar Police Department.
>> First reading — An ordinance providing for the sale of real property to Carl McFadden in an amount not to exceed $1,000 plus all attorney or recording fees.