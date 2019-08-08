CONWAY, S.C. – Congressman Tom Rice will commemorate the Vietnam War on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Rice’s office invites Vietnam-era veterans and to be honored at the ceremony, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Burroughs and Chapin Auditorium on the campus of Horry-Georgetown Technical College. Doors will open at 8:15 a.m.
The auditorium is at 2050 U.S. 501 East in Conway.
Veterans are welcome to bring guests.
The keynote speaker at the commemoration will be Marine Corps 1st Lt. Patrick C. “Clebe” McClary III (Retired), a veterans outreach coordinator.