KINGSTREE, S.C. – The Williamsburg County Council approved a resolution Tuesday to enter into a memorandum of agreement with the South Carolina State Election Commission for delivery and transfer of new equipment. The agreement includes new hardware, software and other components of the new statewide voting system.
Billy Jenkinson, the county’s attorney, said the county will not be responsible for any expenses this year for the machines or for the maintenance of the machines.. But he said each year thereafter, the county will spend around $26,000 in maintenance fees, over a total of five years.
“The additional expense will be any additional security in transporting them,” Jenkinson said “It’s got to be in a special type of van. Well, we don’t want to buy a van. So we found out we can rent a U-Haul truck to haul them.”
Williamsburg County will be responsible for transportation expenses and a “cage” that the new voting machines have to be placed in, according to Jenkinson.
The county must get the components of the new voting system and have it working by Nov. 2019, Jenkinson said.
In other business, the council approved a resolution to authorize the county to enter into a three-year master services agreement to develop, market and prepare a website to include web interfaces and portals with the proprietary software systems. According to the resolution, the agreement for the new county website is with CivicPlus.
Williamsburg County Supervisor Tiffany Wright said a new website was one of the items listed in the county’s bond package. Other items included heavy equipment, a veterans affairs facilities, computers and a training system for the county council.
The new website is expected to allow individual departmental webpages to be unified in one place and could serve as a marketing tool for the county.
Jenkinson said the cost for the website would be about $43,000 for three straight years. The fourth year would cost $28,653.57, he said. These fees would include building the website and any maintenance involved. In the fourth year, the website can be redesigned for free, Jenkinson said.
In other business, the council approved the third reading of the following:
>> An ordinance to provide for a regulation of mining operations.
>> An ordinance to provide for regulations of blasting and ground water withdrawal.