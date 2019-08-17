FLORENCE, S.C. — Seven Pee Dee county officials were among 45 statewide to graduate from Levels I and II of the Institute of Government for County Officials.
Florence County Council members Kent Caudle and Jason Springs graduated from Level II along with Darlington County’s J. Lewis Brown, David Coker, Joyce Thomas and Marion Stewart.
Jonathan Miller, council member from Williamsburg graduated from Levels I and II.
“We’re proud of your achievement,” said Charles T. Jennings, 2018-19 South Carolina Association of Counties president. “Your commitment to county government is admirable, your perseverance is commendable, and your success is well-deserved.”
The graduates were recognized at the association’s 52nd annual conference held Aug. 3-7.
Belinda D. Copeland of Darlington County was named the association’s treasurer for the 2019-20 year and Dwight L. Stewart Jr. of the Clarendon County Council was named president at the conference.
Stewart is a 1966 graduate of McClenaghan High School.
The South Carolina Association of Counties, in cooperation with the Joseph P. Riley Jr. Center for Livable Communities at the College of Charleston, holds the Institute of Government for County Officials three times per year. The Institute of Government provides county officials the opportunity to enhance their skills and abilities to function more effectively.
County officials must complete 27 hours of instruction to graduate from Level I, and 18 hours of instruction to graduate from Level II.
The association of counties, chartered on June 22, 1967, is a nonprofit and nonpartisan organization whose membership includes all 46 counties in South Carolina. It is governed by a 29-member board of directors elected each year by county officials at the Association’s annual conference.