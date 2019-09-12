FLORENCE, S.C. -- Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning at the intersection of Church Street and National Cemetery Road.
The 8 a.m. crash blocked west bound National Cemetery Road traffic and two of three lanes of north-bound Church Street.
Firefighters worked for more than 20 minutes to extricate one woman from her car, which ran through a fence and into a cemetery before it struck a tree.
A Florence Fire Department official described the injuries as non-life threatening.
Florence Police are investigating the crash.
