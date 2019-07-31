DARLINGTON, S.C. – Darlington Raceway and the United States Auto Club (USAC) .25 Series have announced that the popular quarter midgets will compete in Darlington during the track’s famed Bojangles‘ Southern 500 race weekend on Aug. 30-Sept. 1.
It will be the first time in the USAC .25 Series‘ 11-year history that it has competed in conjunction with the historic South Carolina race track’s NASCAR event.
All race activities for the USAC .25 Series will take place just East of Darlington Raceway at the Retail Reconditioning Lot at Manheim Darlington on Race Track Road. Manheim Darlington has been a long-time valued neighbor and corporate partner with the race track. Fans wanting to catch some of the sport’s future stars in action can enter via Race Track Road or Odom Street.
“We’re excited to be hosting the USAC .25 Series here at Darlington Raceway for the very first time,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp. “The series will be competing on the grounds of Manheim Darlington at the Retail Reconditioning Center Lot on Race Track Road each day and we encourage all of our guests to head over and take in some of this exciting action featuring a host of young, talented drivers. We are grateful to our terrific partners at Manheim Darlington and we appeciate that USAC has decided to make Darlington Raceway one of their destinations on their 2019 schedule.”
Many former and current NASCAR drivers began their racing careers in the USAC .25 Series. The popular quarter midget series started the careers of NASCAR Hall of Famers such as Jeff Gordon and Bobby Labonte, and also current stars like Alex Bowman, Joey Logano and Justin Haley.
Quarter midgets are kid-size cars that are approximately 1/4 of the size of a full-size open-wheel midget. Although quarter midget racing dates back over 60 years, the USAC .25 Series is just 11 years old. The sport involves children, boys and girls ages 5 years old and up.
Many of the teams competing at Darlington Raceway this year will be supporting the track’s award-winning Throwback Weekend, by running special throwback paint schemes on their quarter midgets. It is similar to the 70+ cars that run special schemes for Darlington’s NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 and Bojangles’ Southern 500 events each year.
Additionally, race officials for the USAC .25 Series events will be wearing throwback 1970’s-style uniforms during the weekend as well.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for us to be involved with Darlington Raceway and its popular throwback weekend,” National Director of the USAC .25 Series Danielle Fry said. “Many of the race teams and officials will feature throwback paint schemes and uniforms, which we thought would be a nice tribute to the popular weekend. It will be a lot of fun for everyone involved.”
In addition to racing at Darlington, the 2019 national schedule also features iconic venues such as Daytona International Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Circuit of the Americas. For more information regarding the USAC.25 Series, please visit www.usac25.com.