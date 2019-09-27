TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. -- A truck driver died in a fiery Interstate 95 crash Friday evening.
The 5:40 p.m. crash happened when a south-bound 2012 Freightliner first ran off the right side of the road, then the left side of the road and into a tree at the 155 mile marker, said Trooper First Class Tyler Tidwell, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
After the truck hit the tree it burst into flames, he said.
The Florence County Coroner's Office hasn't yet released the driver's identity.
