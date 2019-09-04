Weather Alert

THIS PRODUCT COVERS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA **HURRICANE DORIAN WILL IMPACT THE AREA TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - NONE * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A STORM SURGE WARNING AND HURRICANE WARNING ARE IN EFFECT FOR COASTAL BRUNSWICK, COASTAL GEORGETOWN, COASTAL HORRY, COASTAL NEW HANOVER, COASTAL PENDER, INLAND BRUNSWICK, AND INLAND NEW HANOVER - A HURRICANE WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR CENTRAL HORRY, INLAND GEORGETOWN, INLAND PENDER, AND NORTHERN HORRY - A TROPICAL STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR BLADEN, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DILLON, FLORENCE, MARION, MARLBORO, ROBESON, AND WILLIAMSBURG * STORM INFORMATION: - ABOUT 330 MILES SOUTH-SOUTHWEST OF WILMINGTON NC OR ABOUT 270 MILES SOUTH OF MYRTLE BEACH SC - 29.8N 79.7W - STORM INTENSITY 105 MPH - MOVEMENT NORTH-NORTHWEST OR 335 DEGREES AT 9 MPH SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ HURRICANE DORIAN REMAINS A STRONG HURRICANE AS IT TRACKS SLOWLY NORTH-NORTHWEST OFF THE FLORIDA COAST. DORIAN WILL MOVE TO THE NORTH TODAY, AND THEN TURN NORTHEAST ON THURSDAY AS IT APPROACHES THE AREA. DORIAN WILL PASS VERY CLOSE TO CAPE FEAR THURSDAY NIGHT. THE RISK OF HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL INCREASE ACROSS THE REGION, INCLUDING DAMAGING WINDS, LIFE-THREATENING STORM SURGE INUNDATION, FLASH FLOODING, STRONG RIP CURRENTS, AND SEVERE BEACH EROSION. ADDITIONALLY, DANGEROUS MARINE CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO OCCUR ACROSS THE ADJACENT COASTAL WATERS. HEAVY RAINFALL WILL ENHANCE THE RISK FOR FLASH FLOODING. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * SURGE: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING SURGE HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL AREAS INCLUDING LOW LYING AREAS ALONG WINYAH BAY, AREA BEACHES, AND OTHER AREAS ALONG THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - LARGE AREAS OF DEEP INUNDATION WITH STORM SURGE FLOODING ENHANCED BY BATTERING WAVES. STRUCTURAL DAMAGE TO BUILDINGS IS LIKELY, WITH SEVERAL POTENTIALLY WASHING AWAY. DAMAGE WILL BE COMPOUNDED BY FLOATING DEBRIS. SOME LOCATIONS MAY BECOME UNINHABITABLE FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD. - INUNDATION IS LIKELY TO IMPACT VULNERABLE HOMES ALONG TIDAL CREEKS AND WATERWAYS FARTHER INLAND. - DRINKING WATER AND SEWER SERVICES WILL LIKELY BECOME IMPACTED BY THE STORM SURGE. SURGE WATERS WILL CONTAIN HAZARDOUS MATERIALS. - LARGE SECTIONS OF COASTAL ROADS WILL BECOME FLOODED, OR WASH-OUT ALTOGETHER. - SEVERE BEACH EROSION IS EXPECTED WITH SIGNIFICANT DUNE LOSS. SANDS FROM DISPLACED DUNES WILL LIKELY DEPOSIT ONTO THE BARRIER ISLAND ROADS. - MAJOR DAMAGE TO MARINAS, DOCKS, BOARDWALKS, AND PIERS IS POSSIBLE. MANY SMALL CRAFT BROKEN AWAY FROM MOORINGS, ESPECIALLY IN UNPROTECTED ANCHORAGES WITH SOME LIFTED ONSHORE AND STRANDED INLAND. - NAVIGATION MAY BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY NEAR INLETS AND WATERWAYS, AS SOME NAVIGATIONAL AIDS MAY BE OFF STATION OR MISSING. DEBRIS IS POSSIBLE IN THE WATERWAYS AND OTHER NAVIGABLE CHANNELS. * WIND: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING WIND HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS COASTAL AREAS. POTENTIAL IMPACTS IN THIS AREA INCLUDE: - SOME STRUCTURAL DAMAGE IS LIKELY, WITH BUILDINGS RECEIVING ROOF DAMAGE AS WELL AS WINDOW, DOOR, AND GARAGE DOOR FAILURES. MOBILE HOMES POTENTIALLY SUFFERING SEVERE DAMAGE, WITH SOME DESTROYED. DAMAGE MAY BE ENHANCED BY PROJECTILES. LOCATIONS MAY BE INACCESSIBLE OR UNINHABITABLE FOR SOME TIME AFTER THE STORM PASSES. - WIDESPREAD LARGE LIMBS WILL BE DOWN AND MANY TREES SNAPPED OR UPROOTED, ALONG WITH FENCES AND ROADWAY SIGNS BLOWN OVER. - ROADS WILL BE BLOCKED IN MANY AREAS AS A RESULT OF LARGE DEBRIS, ESPECIALLY WITHIN URBAN OR HEAVILY WOODED AREAS. SEVERAL BRIDGES, CAUSEWAYS, AND ELEVATED ROADWAYS WILL LIKELY BECOME UNSAFE. - WIDESPREAD AREAS WILL SUFFER FROM POWER AND COMMUNICATION OUTAGES. - SEVERAL POORLY SECURED SMALL CRAFT MAY BREAK FROM THEIR MOORINGS. ALSO, PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS WIND HAVING POSSIBLE SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS INLAND AREAS. * FLOODING RAIN: PROTECT AGAINST LIFE-THREATENING RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE EXTENSIVE IMPACTS ACROSS NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA AND SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA ALONG AND EAST OF I-95. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - MAJOR FLOODING FROM RAINFALL MAY PROMPT EVACUATIONS AND NUMEROUS RESCUES. - RIVERS AND STREAMS MAY RAPIDLY OVERFLOW THEIR BANKS IN MULTIPLE PLACES. CREEKS AND DITCHES WILL FLOOD AND MAY CONTAIN STRONG CURRENTS. - FLOOD WATERS MAY ENTER MANY STRUCTURES, AND SOME MAY BECOME UNINHABITABLE. SOME ROAD SCOURS OR COMPLETE ROAD FAILURES WILL BE POSSIBLE, ALONG WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR SINKHOLES. MANY STREETS AND PARKING LOTS MAY FLOOD, AND MAY BE IMPACTED BY FLOWING WATER. MANY ROAD AND LOW-LYING BRIDGE CLOSURES ARE POSSIBLE WITH SOME WEAKENED OR WASHED AWAY. DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL BE DANGEROUS.THE DELIVERY OF DRINKING WATER AND SEWER SERVICES MAY BE INTERRUPTED. FLOOD WATERS MAY BE POLLUTED AND CONTAIN HAZARDOUS MATERIALS. PROTECT AGAINST DANGEROUS RAINFALL FLOODING HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED TO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS ACROSS AREAS WEST OF I-95. * TORNADOES: PROTECT AGAINST A TORNADO EVENT HAVING POSSIBLE LIMITED IMPACTS ACROSS SOUTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA AND NORTHEAST SOUTH CAROLINA. POTENTIAL IMPACTS INCLUDE: - THE OCCURRENCE OF ISOLATED TORNADOES CAN HINDER THE EXECUTION OF EMERGENCY PLANS DURING TROPICAL EVENTS. - A FEW PLACES MAY EXPERIENCE TORNADO DAMAGE, ALONG WITH POWER AND COMMUNICATIONS DISRUPTIONS. - TORNADOES CAN CAUSE DAMAGE TO TREES, VEHICLES, BOATS, AND BUILDINGS. UNSECURED MOBILE HOMES AND POORLY CONSTRUCTED STRUCTURES ARE PARTICULARLY VULNERABLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: FOR THOSE UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, LEAVE AS SOON AS PRACTICAL WITH A DESTINATION IN MIND. GAS UP YOUR VEHICLE WELL AHEAD OF TIME. BE SURE THAT YOU TAKE ALL ESSENTIAL MATERIALS FROM YOUR EMERGENCY SUPPLIES KIT. LET OTHERS KNOW WHERE YOU ARE GOING AND WHEN YOU INTEND TO ARRIVE. FOR THOSE NOT UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS, UNDERSTAND THAT THERE ARE INHERENT RISKS TO EVACUATION (SUCH AS TRAFFIC CONGESTION, ACCIDENTS, AND DRIVING IN BAD WEATHER), SO EVACUATE ONLY IF NECESSARY. HELP KEEP ROADWAYS OPEN FOR THOSE THAT ARE UNDER EVACUATION ORDERS. IF EVACUATING AWAY FROM THE AREA OR RELOCATING TO A NEARBY SHELTER, LEAVE EARLY BEFORE WEATHER CONDITIONS BECOME HAZARDOUS. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: NOW IS THE TIME TO BRING TO COMPLETION ALL PREPARATIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY IN ACCORDANCE WITH YOUR EMERGENCY PLAN. OUTSIDE PREPARATIONS SHOULD BE WRAPPED UP AS SOON AS POSSIBLE BEFORE WEATHER CONDITIONS COMPLETELY DETERIORATE. ANY REMAINING EVACUATIONS AND RELOCATIONS SHOULD BE EXPEDITED BEFORE THE ONSET OF TROPICAL STORM FORCE WIND. KEEP CELL PHONES WELL CHARGED AND HANDY. ALSO, CELL PHONE CHARGERS FOR AUTOMOBILES CAN BE HELPFUL AFTER THE STORM. LOCATE YOUR CHARGERS AND KEEP THEM WITH YOUR CELL PHONE. IF YOU ARE A VISITOR AND STILL IN THE AREA, LISTEN FOR THE NAME OF THE CITY OR TOWN IN WHICH YOU ARE STAYING WITHIN LOCAL NEWS UPDATES. BE SURE YOU KNOW THE NAME OF THE COUNTY OR PARISH IN WHICH IT RESIDES. PAY ATTENTION FOR INSTRUCTIONS FROM LOCAL AUTHORITIES. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - FOR INFORMATION ON APPROPRIATE PREPARATIONS SEE READY.GOV - FOR INFORMATION ON CREATING AN EMERGENCY PLAN SEE GETAGAMEPLAN.ORG - FOR ADDITIONAL DISASTER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION SEE REDCROSS.ORG NEXT UPDATE ----------- THE NEXT LOCAL STATEMENT WILL BE ISSUED BY THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON NC AROUND 5 PM EDT, OR SOONER IF CONDITIONS WARRANT.