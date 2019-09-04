FLORENCE, S.C. – Hurricane Dorian is expected to cause flooding issues in communities along the coast, but for the Pee Dee, flash floods are all that is forecast.
Recent drought conditions have left the swamps around the Pee Dee with plenty of capacity to absorb the rain, said Steve Pfaff, the warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Swamps in the Pee Dee are able to absorb and store storm runoff and, in the case of the Great Pee Dee and Lynches rivers, provide a flood plain where rivers can expand without impacting roads and neighborhoods.
Flash flood warnings are expected to be posted as rainfall could overwhelm drainage systems, but long-term flooding like the Pee Dee has seen from previous tropical systems is not in the forecast, according to a rivers briefing issued by Rick Neuherz, the hydrologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.
Under a worst-cast scenario forecast issued by Neuherz, the Black Creek at Quinby could reach minor flood stage.
Black Creekt would have to reach at least 15 feet before homes would be affected by the waters. As of Tuesday evening the creek was at 3.52 feet, up from three feet over the weekend.
The creek has posted four record crests since 2016. On Sept. 18 last year, the river crested at 17.36 feet.
Black Creek, which originates at Lake Robinson in northwestern Darlington County, flows through Hartsville, Quinby and the Country Club of South Carolina on its way to the Great Pee Dee River at the eastern Florence County line.
The Lynches River is not forecast to be a problem worst-case-scenario or otherwise.
The river, which originates in central South Carolina near the North Carolina line, had no projection posted to its hydrological Website as of Tuesday evening, but on Saturday it was running at 2.38 feet. The river floods at Effingham at 14 feet.
On Oct. 6, 2015, the river crested at 19.73 feet. Its record crest was more than 21 feet in 1945.
Within Florence, Jeffries Creek was running low Tuesday afternoon with several areas that are usually under water high and dry.
