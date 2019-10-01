FLORENCE, S.C. -- Bentree Lane in Florence will again be closed as part of an ongoing SCDOT improvement project.
The upcoming closure will run from Oct. 7-10 while parts of a storm-water drainage pipe are installed, according to a release from the SCDOT.
During the closure Bentree Apartments will be accessed from West Palmetto Street while McLeod Health and Fitness and Willwood Apartments will be accessed from David McLeod Boulevard.
Bentree Lane -- which combines with Dozier Boulevard and Holly Circle to link Hoffmeyer Road, David McLeod Boulevard, West Palmetto Street and Second Loop Road -- is set for additional turn lanes and improvements to its intersections at either end.
This project is funded through the Florence County Transportation Committee and the City of Florence, said Robert Kudelka, SCDOT spokesman, through an e-mail sent out on the project.
The project encompasses the road's intersections with David McLeod Boulevard and West Palmetto Streets and includes improvements to Dozier Boulevard from the intersection to Trade Court.
"The purpose of the project is to improve operational efficiency for pedestrian and vehicle traffic. Additionally, the project will increase safety at each intersection with Bentree Lane," according to an SCDOT Website on the project.
In 2016 27,000 vehicles a day traveled through the area on David McLeod Boulevard while 19,400 a day passed on West Palmetto Street, according to SCDOT traffic counts. No figure was available for Bentree Lane. Those numbers have held close to that since 2009.
Traffic through the intersections is expected to only grow moving forward.
"Our 2016 counts show 11,600, and projected to be 12,300 in 2020, and 15,000 in 2040," Kudelka said.
During evening rush hour it is not uncommon for south-bound traffic on Bentree Lane to be backed up from Palmetto Street to David McLeod Boulevard.
"Improvements include radius improvements at each intersection along with dual lefts on Bentree Lane onto David McLeod, offset left turn lanes on David McLeod Boulevard and Dozier Boulevard and extended left turn storage on Bentree Lane onto West Palmetto Street. Sidewalks will also be added along Bentree Lane," according to the project's Website.
