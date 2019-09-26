GOOSE CREEK, S.C. -- A Florence One Schools trustee was arrested Thursday morning on public corruption charges by Florence County Sheriff's deputies.
EJ McIver, 77, of 102 Kenton Place, Goose Creek, is charged with one count each of misconduct in office and embezzlement, said Glen Kirby, Florence County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy.
The Florence County Detention Center's Website lists McIver's home address as 706 Carver Street, Florence.
McIver was taken into custody by deputies working with the US Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, Kirby said.
When deputies arrived at his Goose Creek Residence to make the arrest, McIver's wife indicated that was the couple's residence, and when informed that the charges were connected to Florence County, she indicated he had nothing to do with Florence beyond serving on the school board.
Kirby said the investigation is continuing.
Kirby said that he and Acting Florence County Sheriff William "Billy" Barnes have zero tolerance for public corruption.
The district office was notified this morning of the arrest of McIver, according to a release.
At this time, the district does not have any information regarding the nature of the arrest other than the statement released by the Florence County Sheriff's Office and will have no further comments, the release said.
McIver defeated Thurmond Bacote for the seat in 2014 and won re-election in 2018 when he defeated Charles P. Foxe and Robert LeMaster for Seat 3.
