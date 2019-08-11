FLORENCE, S.C. – The person who died Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash on South Green Road in Scranton has been identified.
The victim was Dustin Lloyd Shay Feagin, 27, Lake City, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.
Feagin was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced. The incident is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The 10:35 a.m. crash happened when a 2007 Nissan ran off the right side of the road and into a tree, said Cpl. Sonny Collins, South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Feagin was wearing a seatbelt, died in the crash, according to Collins.