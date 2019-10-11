FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify two people wanted in connection with two burglaries.
On Oct. 3 two people broke into a home on Ebenezer Chase Drive and took several items of jewelry, a burglary captured on the home's video surveillance system.
Investigators said two people who matched the same description on Oct. 9 at 3:59 a.m. broke into a home on Claussen Road and took guns and money.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity of the suspects is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
