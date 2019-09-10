FLORENCE, S.C. – A section of Interstate 95 was closed in both directions Tuesday because of a traffic crash.
An advisory sent out on Twitter by Trooper Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol gave few details but said the crash involved “a commercial vehicle carrying a hazardous material.” The crash happened near the 156-mile marker.
Northbound traffic was detoured from Exit 150 to S.C. 403 to U.S. 76 back to I-95. Southbound traffic was detoured from Exit 157 to U.S. 76 to S.C. 403 back to I-95.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.