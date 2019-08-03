FLORENCE, S.C. – Republican T.J. Joye has a significant fundraising lead in the 2020 race for Florence County sheriff.
According to campaign disclosures filed with the South Carolina State Elections Commission, Joye has raised $104,357.57 for his campaign, with $61,532.31 being raised in the quarter that ended June 30.
Of the funds raised this quarter, Joye raised $36,956 from people with addresses in Coward, Lake City, Olanta, and Scranton. He raised an additional $18,626.31 from other Florence County addresses and an additional $5,950 from residents of other counties and states.
Joye’s campaign manager, Will Tarte, said the team was humbled by the level of support it has received.
“During the past six months, we have put together a great team,” Tarte said. “Our team consists of well-known community leaders, doctors, lawyers, business leaders, farmers, blue-collar and white-collar workers, men and women.”
Once the team was established, it set a goal that was quickly exceeded.
“We have seen an enormous amount of people wanting to be a part of our organization,” Tarte said. “Our campaign is a grassroots campaign, and we believe involving the community in our fundraising efforts is why we have had over 300-plus people contribute to our campaign.”
The team already has had five or six fundraisers with plans for more around Florence County.
“All we want is for the men and women of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office to have a stable place to work,” Tarte said. “T.J. will prove these officers can restore integrity and accountability to our citizens and the people that visit our county.”
As of July 10, Joye has $86,585.43 in cash on hand.
Glen Kirby, the current chief deputy of Florence County, has raised $52,485, a little more than half of what Joye has raised so far. During the quarter that ended June 30, Kirby raised $23,485.
Of the funds raised this quarter, Kirby raised $17,385 from contributors with a Florence ZIP code. He raised an additional $4,100 from other Florence County ZIP codes and $2,000 from ZIP codes outside of Florence County.
Kirby said he had a fundraising group from Columbia and a woman in Florence raising funds for his campaign. He added that seeing people contributing to his campaign “meant the world” and that he decided to run after being encouraged by the sheriff’s office employees and the general public.
As of July 10, he has $51,343.35 in cash on hand.
Democrat Darrin Yarborough, who is now working for the city of Darlington as a police officer, has raised $4,892, but $2,192 of that is his own money. Yarborough filed his initial report with the ethics commission in July.
His funds are mostly from Florence ZIP codes. According to information available from the state ethics commission, Yarborough has raised $2,225 from those ZIP codes. He has also raised $275 from locations outside Florence County and $200 from Pamplico.
Yarborough said his major fundraising efforts were in the planning stages. Chicken bog dinners are a possibility.
He added that the contributions already made to his campaign make him feel good and showed the community was ready for change.
He had $3,857.22 in cash on hand at the end of the second quarter.
Fellow Democrat Frizell Moore has raised 1,835.29, including $420 of his own money. During the most recent quarter, he raised $890.29, with $20 of that being his own money.
Moore has raised $653.29 from Florence and $237 from Lake City.
Moore said he was taking a grassroots approach to fundraising. His campaign holds a fundraising meal event every other week at its Lake City headquarters. It is also planning a gala event and will hold a community rally in Florence from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 17.
Moore had $1,076.35 in cash on hand as of July 10.
Current Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone, who is suspended, raised $8,030 for his re-election campaign as of April 10. Boone did not file a report for the most recent quarter. According to state law, he’s not required to do so if he doesn’t receive any contributions or spend any money on his campaign.
It is not known whether Boone intends to run again.
Boone’s replacement, W.C. “Billy” Barnes, contributed $1,000 to Kirby’s campaign, according to filings with the state ethics commission. Barnes confirmed his endorsement of Kirby last week at a Kiwanis Club meeting.
Jody Lynch, another Democrat, previously told the Morning News that she would be running for the office in 2020. However, she did not file a report with the state ethics commission, which could indicate that she has not yet met the minimum reporting requirement of $500.
Lynch did not return a phone call or a text message seeking comment.