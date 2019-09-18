FLORENCE, S.C. – The Florence Branch of the NAACP will have its monthly meeting at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Trinity Baptist Church Annex Building in downtown Florence.
The address is 124 W. Darlington St.
The Florence Branch meets on the fourth Sunday of each month.
Immediately following the meeting, David Alford, the director of the Florence County Board of Voter Registration & Elections, will display the new voting machine for Florence County and South Carolina.
The public is invited to see hands-on voting and learn about any changes to the machines.
This will begin at 5:30 p.m.
