Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee honors volunteers

FLORENCE, S.C. – Robert Floyd and Wallace Smith, both of Florence, were presented the 2019 Eugene N. Zeigler Volunteer of the Year Award recently by the Youth Mentors Association of the Pee Dee.
The organization, formerly known as Big Brothers Big Sisters, is celebrating 66 years of service to the Pee Dee.
Floyd and Smith were recognized at the organization’s Appreciation Banquet at the St. John’s Church Family Life Center in Florence.
They serve on the Youth Mentors Association’s board and both play key roles in the organization annual BBQ Cook Off Festival. That festival is a major fundraiser, and since its inception, it has raised more than $100,000 dollars to aid in the organization’s work with children from single-parent and broken homes.
The speaker for the occasion was Danny Nicholson, president of Connie Maxwell Children’s
Home. From 1984 until 2017, Nicholson served in university advancement for eight institutions of higher education, including the Medical University of South Carolina, Coker College and Carson Newman University. In these roles, he led fundraising campaigns that raised more than $100 million.
Howard Cross, the president of the Youth Mentors Association of the Pee Dee, gave an overview of the past year’s services and thanked the community for making the work of the organization possible. Cross noted the great demand for services from the community, as nearly 60% of all families with children in South Carolina are now single parent.
“Numerous studies have clearly shown that boys in particular who lack a positive male adult role model often exhibit aggressive behaviors, frequently becoming discipline problems,” Cross said. “They are not as successful in school and often tend to become involved in crime.”
One recent independent study showed that, compared to their peers, children who participate in the program were 46% less likely to start using drugs, 27% less likely to start using alcohol and 52% less likely to skip a day of school.
They earned higher grades and felt better about their schoolwork. They were also one-third less likely to hit someone and were generally more trusting of their parent or guardian.
Youth Mentors of the Pee Dee serves children from primarily father-absent homes. The age ranges are boys 8-17 and girls 6-13. For further information, contact the Youth Mentors office at 843-662-7081.
The organization will host its annual Youth Mentors Charity golf tournament on Oct. 4 at Traces Golf Club.
