EFFINGHAM, S.C. – Florence County has opened shelters and braced for the impact of Hurricane Dorian, which is forecast to start at 7 a.m. Thursday with the arrival of tropical-storm-force winds.
Florence County Emergency Management Division Director Dusty Owens told county department heads that, based on the 2 p.m. Hurricane Dorian update, winds probably will reach tropical storm force in Florence County at roughly 7 a.m. and will wind down at approximately 5 a.m. Friday. The peak wind time probably will be between 5 and 9 p.m.
"Florence County is 805 square miles, so wind speed at one end of the county will be different than it is in others," Owens said.
According to a 6 p.m. update Wednesday from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, North Carolina, maximum sustained winds will be 34 mph in Florence, 44 mph in Kingstree, 41 mph in Marion and 27 mph in Bennettsville.
Peak gusts are forecast to be 47 mph in Florence, 58 mph in Kingstree, 55 mph in Marion and 39 mph in Bennettsville.
The 6 p.m. briefing also increased the amount of rain forecast to fall across the Pee Dee.
Florence is now forecast to receive 4 to 6 inches of rain. Marion and Kingstree are bracing for 6 to 8 inches. Myrtle Beach is forecast to get 8 to 10 inches of rain while Georgetown could get up to 15 inches.
Hurricane Dorian is moving forward at 9 mph with top sustained winds of 109 mph, Owens said. That’s good news for the Pee Dee.
"The lower that wind speed is, the better for us," he said.
Owens said the county will open two shelters – one in the northern end of the county (South Florence High School) and one in the southern end (Lake City High School).
"These shelters are not necessary to support the coastal evacuations," Owens said. "In listening to both Horry and Georgetown County speak earlier today, both of them are well below their shelter capacity. Horry County has five shelters open and Georgetown has two, and none of them are anywhere close to being full."
The shelters will be there to support Florence County residents, he said.
The county has made 8,000 sandbags, and the sand with which to fill them is available at the Florence County Law Enforcement Complex.
"We've not seen the volume of people we saw during (Hurricane) Florence. We think that kind of indicates that most of the citizens don't see this as a major flood event or a major flood threat," Owens said.
"I would have to agree that they are correct. Based on the rainfall amounts we saw projected by the National Weather Service and that our streams are below where they normally are, we are in a drought or just coming out of a drought. We will not be fearful of a flood."
That doesn't preclude flash flood issues where rainfall backs up and causes flash flooding, Owens said.
Steve Pfaff, the warning coordination meteorologist with the Wilmington office, cautioned motorists to "turn around and don't drown" if they see water over the road.
Road failures and scours are a danger with flash floods, Pfaff said.
According to the 6 p.m. briefing, the tornado threat has been extended inland to include Florence, Marion, Williamsburg counties and eastern Dillon County.
The county's EOC will staff up and go to 24-hour operations for the duration of the storm, starting at 6 a.m. Thursday, Owens said.
At that point it will be staffed with representatives of first-responder agencies and other departments as well as twice the usual number of communications officers in anticipation of more dispatch traffic, Owens said.
Florence County offices will be closed Thursday. A decision about Friday will depend on the degree of damage it receives Thursday, Owens said.
Pee Dee preparations
Duke Energy crews rolled Wednesday into the Florence Center to stage their hurricane response.
An additional 4,000 repair workers from 23 states and Canada have responded to bolster the 5,000 crew members who were already on hand, according to a release from Duke Energy.
The utility expects up to 700,000 power outages in its coverage area before the storm clears the Carolinas.
The Florence Corps of the Salvation Army was activated Friday and told to be prepared to respond.
On Wednesday, the Army responded by delivering 420 meals that went to support the Marion County shelter and to feed EOC workers in Florence and Marion counties, according to Heather Steverson with the Army.
She said the Army left enough supplies on hand that their workers won't have to be out in the storm Thursday.
Elsewhere throughout the Pee Dee, schools and some governments closed for the storm.
Toward the coast
Horry and Georgetown Counties are under a hurricane warning, flash flood warning and storm surge warning.
Storm surge impacts will take place over several high tide cycles, according to the briefing. The worst of it will take place with the 1 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Thursday high tides.
There is the potential for 5 to 8 feet of above-ground tidal inundation from the storm, according to the briefing.
"Wave activity combined with the surge will also lead to severe erosion and ocean over wash, with most severe impacts for our east facing beaches," Mark Willis, the meteorologist in charge of the Wilmington office, wrote in the briefing.
