EFFINGHAM, S.C. -- The Florence County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Friday morning fire that sent one firefighter to a Florence area hospital and destroyed a vacant building on McDaniel Road in Effingham.
West Florence firefighters responded about 11 a.m. to the fire and arrived to find the vacant house fully involved in fire, according to a release from the agency.
Howe Springs firefighters responded in mutual aid as both agencies conducted a defensive attack on the structure.
Initial reports indicated possible entrapment but there was nobody in the building, according to the release.
The injured firefighter was treated for their injuries and released, according to the release.
Medics with Florence County EMS assisted at the scene.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the incident is asked to contact sheriff's office investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 372, CrimeStoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone and Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
