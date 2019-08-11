FLORENCE, S.C. – Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to locate a missing Florence County teen.
Jaquan Emmanuel Frierson Hill, 13, of 115 Wildwood Drive in Quinby, was last seen Friday at his residence, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
At that time Hill was wearing black Addidas sweat pants, a blue T-shirt and white Nike Air Raids shoes. He stands approximately 5-foot-6l and weighs approximately 125 pounds.
Hill might be headed to Charlotte in a black 2002 Volkswagen Beetle bearing SC tag number QQR345, according to the release. At this time, investigators do not suspect foul play.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the whereabouts of Hill is asked to contact investigators at 843-665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC,or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.