FLORENCE, S.C. – At 12:12 p.m. Monday, the Florence Fire Department and Florence Police Department responded to a structure fire at 1243 W. Lucas St.
Florence firefighters arrived to confirm smoke coming from the structure. Several hose lines were deployed that allowed Florence firefighters to control the fire within minutes.
Florence firefighters remained on the scene for another 30 minutes to extinguish hot spots and do salvage and overhaul. The cause of the fire is being investigated by Florence Police Department.
The Florence Fire Department responded with three engine companies, a ladder company and a command officer.
There were no injuries.