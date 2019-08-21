FLORENCE, S.C. – McLeod Health and Florence One Schools announced a partnership Wednesday to offer a School-Based Telehealth Program in four schools within the district.
North Vista Elementary School, South Florence High School, Wallace Gregg Elementary School and Williams Middle School will participate in the program.
The School-Based Telehealth Program will allow students to receive nonemergency medical care through McLeod Telehealth visits with Lisa Wallace, a McLeod nurse practitioner. In the four schools' online registration, more than 1,800 students signed up for the program, Superintendent Richard O’Malley said.
O’Malley said the program will allow students to have good-quality care through innovative technology that allows them to not miss school.
“We’re very proud to have them with us because they will play a very important role, if not a significant role, in making sure this program is implemented and our students get the services that are needed,” O’Malley said.
Beth Holzbach, the lead nurse for Florence One Schools, said the district’s policy regarding exclusion from school for contagious illnesses will remain in effect, but in many cases, the students after receiving diagnosis and a plan for care will be able to remain at school. She said this is important in the provision of care of acute illnesses as well as the management of chronic conditions.
“As school nurses we want sick children to get well and be able to return to school as soon as possible,” Holzbach said. “We also want the children who can stay at school to stay at school so they don’t miss valuable class time and instruction.”
Holzbach said the telehealth program is not meant to eliminate the role of primary care providers.
“It’s more of a continuity of care program in the long run,” Holzbach said.
Each school has received a cart with a computer, monitor, camera and digital tools to perform an accurate assessment, Wallace said.
Wallace said throughout the process McLeod Health has been working to build telehealth protocols, and has relied heavily on the school nurses’ expertise and guidance.
“ They (school nurses) definitely strive to provide the best care possible to each student they see,” Wallace said “If we can help them out and assist them in any way possible, that’s definitely our goal. We all feel that it will greatly benefit and impact all the stakeholders.”
Matt Reich, senior vice president and chief information officer for McCleod Health, said the partnership with Florence One Schools will leverage technology to bring care to the patient instead of the patient physically going to the care. He also said the patient-centric approach is not only convenient, but it also ensures that students are receiving the care they need.
“This has been a dream in the making for several years now, and it’s wonderful to see it come to fruition,” Reich said.
According to McLeod Health, when a school nurse believes a student needs a telehealth visit, she will send Wallace information on the student’s condition, age, weight and vitals.
A McLeod Telehealth appointment will be scheduled, and the parent will receive an email link to connect to the visit.
Wallace will talk with the student about how he or she is feeling and talk with the parent about the child’s medical history. The school nurse will facilitate the exam using the peripheral aids that allow Wallace to listen to the heart and lungs; check the ears, nose and throat; evaluate a rash or ask the nurse to swab for flu.
Wallace will ask the parents if they have any questions or concerns, and if a prescription is necessary, she will send it to the family’s regular pharmacy.