FLORENCE, S.C. -- A Florence man has been charged and arrested in connection with a Sept. 7 shooting incident on Claussen Road.
Franklin Ladell Staley, 39, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
Florence Police officers responded to a harassment call in the 2200 Block of Steeple View Drive off Claussen Road on Sept. 7 and in route were advised of a related shooting in the 2500 Block of Claussen Road, according to the release.
"Once on scene, officers learned that Franklin Ladell Staley allegedly followed the victim from Mr. Staley’s former spouse’s residence and shot at the victim’s vehicle once they were out of the neighborhood. The victim returned fire and Mr. Staley left he area," according to the release.
Staley turned himself in to Florence Police Thursday and is being held without bond on the attempted murder charge and $20,000 bond on the other two charges at the Florence County Detention Center, according to the center's Website.
