FLORENCE, S.C. – It didn’t take long for Sen. Lindsey Graham to bring up Donald Trump at a breakfast meet-and-greet Saturday morning.
Approximately four minutes into a speech at the Palmetto Room, Graham started to talk about the president.
“We got off to a rocky start,” Graham said, drawing laughter from the crowd. “I was one of 16 people he beat in the primary, and I accept my licking.”
Graham said he received a phone call from Trump right after the election. Trump said the two needed to get to know each other better and to work together.
“I said, ‘Count me in. You’re now my president. I’m here to help you,’” Graham said.
Trump told Graham he didn’t have his phone number during the conversation.
“I said, ‘There’s a reason for that,’” Graham said, again drawing laughter from the crowd. He held up his phone, which Trump gave out the number to when both were running in the primary.
Graham called the phone number incident the highlight of his campaign.
“My phone got more attention than I did,” Graham said, again drawing laughter. “I’ve come to like him and he likes him.”
Graham said he wanted Trump to do well and the Republican Party to do well by the country. He said the Senate had just confirmed the 150th judicial appointment during the Trump administration.
“If you are a Republican, Trump has done well by you,” Graham said. “If you are a working man or woman, he has done well by you. If you are military member, he has got your back for the first time in a long time.”
If someone was able-bodied in the 2019 economy, Graham said, and couldn’t find a job in Florence County, the person didn’t want a job. He said he could get someone a job within the next 15 minutes.
“The bottom line is the economy is as strong as I’ve seen it,” Graham said. “South Carolina is doing really well, and we’re going to keep this thing going.”
Graham said Trump gets “beat on” from the time he gets up until he goes to bed.
“He’s got the toughest hide of anyone I have ever seen in my entire life,” Graham said.
He asked the attendees to pray for Trump and his family.
Graham criticized the treatment of Trump and conservative judges by the news media and the Democrats.
He asked the audience to consider how Melania, Trump’s wife, would be treated if she were the wife of a Democratic president.
“I said let Mueller do his job,” Graham said. “Well, Mueller did his job: No collusion. Here’s what I’ve learned: If you can’t collude with your own government, why do you think he’s colluding with the Russian government?”
Trump, Graham added, was not a big colluder. “That’s not his strong suit,” Graham said.
Graham asked how many people believe that Jerry Nadler, a Democratic congressman from New York who serves as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, was looking for the truth.
Not many raised their hands.
“If you believe that, you should not be allowed to drive,” Graham said, drawing laughter. “They [the Democrats] are looking to get him [Trump]. They don’t accept him winning, and it’s been that way since the day he raised his hand [to take the oath of office.]”
Graham said he wants to know how four warrants were issued on a document [the Steele dossier] that he called absolute garbage.
Graham asked the crowd how many wanted to know about the issues with Hillary Clinton and her campaign.
Several people agreed they wanted to know.
“If the Republican Party would have hired Christopher Steele to look into Clinton, don’t you think it would be on the front page of every newspaper in the world?” Graham asked. “What we found out is that the FBI agents hated her and wanted Trump to win.”
He said the possibility of collusion between the Clinton campaign, the FBI, and the Obama administration was only being covered on Fox News.
“Did Obama know that there was a counter-intelligence investigation of the Republican nominee?” Graham said. “Can you imagine if there was a Republican president who authorized an investigation of the Democratic nominee? People would be going nuts.”
Graham jokingly offered advice for young people.
“Don’t do what Hillary Clinton did,” he said. “If taking a hammer to a computer is not obstruction of justice, then what would be? That ship has sailed, but we’re going to look at and find out why nothing happened to her.”
Graham said he was going to call people to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about wiretapping Trump.
None of the attempts to determine what happened are coming from the House, he said, but it is coming on his watch. He said the committee was going to slowly and methodically lay things out, declassify where appropriate, and tell the story so it never happens again.
He said the rule of law needed to be for everybody, not just Democrats.
Graham said he realized the Democrats were going after all conservatives during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
“Any Republican president would have picked Kavanaugh to be on the Supreme Court, because he’s the most qualified man of his generation,” Graham said. “... I’ve known Brett for 20 years. If I’d have known drinking beer would have made you that smart, maybe I’d have drunk more beer. The bottom line for the guy is he’s everything you’d want in a judge if you are a Republican.”
He said he told the Democrats to be glad Trump picked Kavanaugh.
“Look at what they tried to do him,” Graham said. “Why were they willing to destroy his life? They wanted to keep the seat open. They were dumb enough to say it.”
He asked the crowd to consider what would have happened if the parties had been reversed.
He also criticized the Democrats for attempting to delay Kavanaugh’s confirmation. Republicans like the late U.S. Sen. Strom Thurmond of South Carolina voted for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Democrats like the late U.S. Sen. Fritz Hollings of South Carolina voted for Antonin Scalia.
“Why is it always the conservative judge that goes through hell?” Graham asked.
“A judge to liberal Democrats is a politician in a robe,” Graham said. "A judge to us is somebody who makes sure you follow the Constitution and calls balls and strikes.”
No prosecutor would have brought a case against Kavanaugh, Graham added. He said there was no evidence of time and place. Also, the alleged rape happened 30 years ago and none of the other people attending the party could confirm.
The Democrats, he said, were getting crazy. They’re getting desperate, Graham said, and they’re getting mean.
He asked how many of those attending had seen the Democratic debate.
“This is how we’re going to win,” Graham said, drawing laughter. “I told Trump if me and you go to Florida and play golf to November and you don’t say another word, we’re going to win. Just shut up and let them talk.”
Graham contrasted Trump’s policies with the Democrats running.
He said in 2013 Democrats were for border security and now they want to decriminalize illegally crossing the border.
“We did everything but put alligators on the border,” Graham said. “Now all of the sudden it’s wrong to want to build a wall.”
If the United States doesn’t secure the border, more illegal immigrants will come. The immigrants, Graham said, would be attracted by the Democrats offering free health care.
Graham also discussed the idea of Medicare for all, which he said would remove the ability of people to keep their employer-based health care plans. He criticized the potential cost of the proposal and said he was working on a bill to prevent Medicare for all.
He asked the crowd to look at what the Trump administration had accomplished in spite of the Democrats.
“When it comes to President Trump, the best is yet to come,” Graham said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.