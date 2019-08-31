COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Gov. Henry McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina after the latest forecast for Hurricane Dorian increased the threat to the state.
The emergency declaration makes it easier to get federal help and let state agencies coordinate possible evacuations or other preparations.
No evacuations have been ordered. McMaster and emergency officials are monitoring the forecasts to see if they push Dorian farther out to sea. They plan a 5 p.m. Saturday conference call for a full update.
Hurricanes have caused coastal evacuations in South Carolina in each of the past three years.
The latest forecast says Dorian is expected to stay just off shore of Florida and skirt the coast of Georgia, with the possibility of landfall still a threat on Wednesday, and then continuing up to South Carolina early Thursday.
