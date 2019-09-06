FLORENCE, S.C. – More speakers have RSVP’d for the 2019 Galivants Ferry Stump.
Joining former Vice President Joe Biden at the stump, which is being held five months before the 2020 South Carolina Democratic primary, will be U.S.Sen. Bernie Sanders from Vermont, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard from Hawaii, Mayor Pete Buttigieg from South Bend, Indiana, and New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio, according to the stump’s Facebook page.
The 2019 Stump is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 16, at the Pee Dee Farms General Store in Galivants Ferry. It will follow the traditional festival format with live bluegrass music, country cuisine and clogging starting at 5 p.m., with the political speaking beginning at 6 p.m.
Biden, who visited Kingstree for a closed press event, will be making a second trip to the Pee Dee region, as will Sanders, who has visited Florence twice, and Buttigieg, who visited Hartsville.
Klobuchar, Gabbard and DeBlasio will be making their first visit to the Pee Dee region during their campaigns.
Rep. James “Jim” Clyburn will also be at the event. Clyburn represents South Carolina’s Sixth Congressional District, which includes a large swath of the center of the state including a portion of southern Florence County and all of Williamsburg County.
The Galivants Ferry Stump, considered the oldest and largest political “stump speaking” event in the United States, has its roots in the gubernatorial campaign of Gen. Wade Hampton, who announced in 1876 in Galivants Ferry. Four years later, local businessman Joseph Holliday invited county Democratic candidates to speak from his Galivants Ferry store, which was a local gathering place. The Holliday family has been hosting the event on their property on the banks of the Little Pee Dee River every biennial since then. It has been hosted by the families of Joseph Holliday and John Monroe Holliday since 1880.
