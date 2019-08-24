FLORENCE, S.C. -- One person died early Saturday morning following a shooting at a Florence business.
The 3 a.m. shooting took place at the City Grill at 260 West Palmetto Street, according to a release from the Florence Police Department.
Florence Police learned of the shooting after the victim left the business, got into a car and drove as far as the intersection of Coit and Palmetto Streets where he crashed, according to the release.
He was transported to a Florence area hospital where he later died.
The victim's body will be sent to Charleston for an autopsy, according to a release from Florence County Corner Keith von Lutcken.
The victim's name is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin, according to the coroner's release.
This case is still under investigation and anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.