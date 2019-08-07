FLORENCE, S.C. – Congressman Tom Rice will be in the Pee Dee for several Coffee with your Congressman events on Monday, Aug. 19, and Tuesday, Aug. 20.
Rice will appear in Darlington from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Joe’s Grill at 306 Russell St. on Monday.
On Tuesday, he will appear in Florence from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Venus Restaurant at 471 W. Palmetto St.
The Republican congressman will also appear in Cheraw and in Blenheim for events on Monday. The Cheraw event is scheduled for noon to 1 p.m. at River’s Edge at 162 Second St. The Blenheim event is scheduled for 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Blenheim Town Hall at 106 East High St.
Rice, who was elected in 2012 and re-elected in 2014, 2016, and 2018, represents South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District. which includes most of Florence County, and all of Darlington, Marion, Dillon, Marlboro, Chesterfield, Georgetown and Horry counties.
Rice’s staff will also be holding mobile office hours in several locations throughout the Pee Dee in August. A complete list of times and locations is available on Rice’s website: Rice.house.gov.