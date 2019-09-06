Memorial Stadium

Florence One Schools' Judd Nobles Friday moves trash cans as he mows outside the field at Florence Memorial Stadium.

 Matthew Robertson/Morning News

FLORENCE, S.C. -- The field at Memorial Stadium is marked, watered and ready to go.

"We'll be ready. They came by earlier and were putting the senior pictures on the outside fence," said Randy Hilburn with Florence One Schools.

Hilburn and Judd Nobles Friday morning were working to tidy up the stadium ahead of Friday night's South Florence vs. Wilson game at 7:30 p.m.

"It's about ready for them. We'll be fine," Hilburn said as Nobles mowed the grass outside the field.

Senior photos adorn the fence at Memorial Stadium Friday morning ahead of Friday night's South Florence vs Wilson football game.

Tuesday Florence One Schools staff took care of business ahead of the storm.

We went ahead and made a decision to stay late, go ahead and mark everything and put it away because we knew there'd be cleanup around the schools when we got back yesterday," Hillburn said.

Cleanup following Hurricane Dorian was minimal, he said.

"We were fortunate."

What the storm did was deliver some much needed water for the water table, he said.

"We top dress the field here so it drains well. It feels tight. It's good."

