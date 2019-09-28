DARLINGTON, S.C. -- Two people were transported to a Florence area hospital following a Friday night shooting in Darlington.
Darlington Police responded to Avenue B at about 10:22 p.m. in reference to a report of shots fired, according to a release from the agency.
Investigators are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the department at 843-398-4026.
