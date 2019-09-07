FLORENCE, S.C. — A new subdivision could soon be coming to Southborough Road.
A property developer has asked the city of Florence’s planning commission to consider the annexation and zoning of land between Southborough and Hole No. 16 on the Traces golf course.
The developer is listed as West Florence Investment Group in the information provided to the commission. The registered agent is Eugene P. Warr Jr., a Florence lawyer.
A 10-foot strip of land running through Jefferies Creek and along Interstate 20 would also be annexed to provide contiguity to the existing city limits. These properties are owned by Baker Myers, Robert Thomas Jr. and Robert Thomas III, and Epworth Children’s Home.
The new subdivision would be located in the area where the Traces golf course turns. Hole No. 16 would be located between it and Southborough Road. Holes No. 14 and 15 would be between the new subdivision and phase 11 of the Westbrook subdivision. The new subdivision would be parallel to the Charters II subdivision.
The proposed zoning for the new subdivision is residential urban, which allows for three types of homes: single-family, cluster, and mixed-use residential.
The information provided to the planning council indicates it would be developed similarly to the Reserve subdivision.
The 10-foot strip would be zoned open-space recreation, which prevents development. Also, some of this area lies in a swamp and could not be developed cost-effectively.
The information provided to the planning commission notes the property is unzoned within Florence County and can developed in whatever way the owners see fit. It also notes that the property is completely undeveloped.
The planning commission considers the matter and makes recommendations to the Florence City Council, which provides final approval for the annexation and zoning.
The planning commission is expected to consider the matter at its September meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday in the city council chambers of the City Center at 324 W. Evans St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.