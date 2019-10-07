FLORENCE – An east Florence man was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder and arson, first degree.
Allen Oliver Bryant III, 45, of 2845 Sammy’s Lane, was arrested two days after a fire on Sammy’s Lane.
An occupant of the residence was transported to a hospital for treatment of significant thermal burns.
According to arson investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the fire appeared to have been intentionally set.
Investigators with the sheriff’s office claim that the victim and Bryant had earlier been involved in a verbal altercation, after which Bryant intentionally set fire to the house knowing that the victim was inside.
At one point after the fire started the victim had escaped, and Bryant allegedly threw the victim back inside before fleeing the scene, according to investigators.
Bryant is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.
