FLORENCE, S.C. – Pee Dee motorists will soon being seeing some new vehicles on the road.
Don Strickland, the interim executive director of the Pee Dee Regional Transit Authority, confirmed that the authority has six new cutaway buses in its fleet.
The new buses carry 14 to 22 passengers and will serve several locations.
Strickland specifically mentioned Marlboro County and Florence County as locations for the new buses.
The PDRTA started a new service in the county that is growing rapidly.
The new buses cost approximately $450,000.
Strickland said the funds for the purchase were provided by the federal government through the state. The state allocates the funding based on the projected useful life of a regional transit authority's fleet, Strickland added.
PDRTA also has a new app for iPhone or Android devices.
"You're able to see everything that we have to offer as far as services," Strickland said. "So from Marlboro County to Darlington County to Marion County, Florence County, all those areas are built into the app now."
The app allows live tracking of the buses. Previously, PDRTA offered timetables on its website and had its own delayed live tracking.
The live tracking allows those who might be susceptible to the heat of the summer to avoid standing and waiting outside at a bus stop.
Strickland said the new app has made difference in the call center of PDRTA.
Previously, when riders wanted an arrival time of a bus on a particular route, they would call the call center. Now, the more downloads of the app, the fewer calls there are.
"It allows us to do more with the resources that we have," Strickland said.
The new app was funded through a grant from the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Strickland also said there were some minimal fees to maintain the app.
