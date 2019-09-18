FLORENCE, S.C. -- Investigators are asking for the public's assistance to identify a person of interest in a residential burglary.
Monday Florence County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home on West Court in the Brandon Woods subdivision for a reported burglary, according to a release from the agency. No one was home at the time of the burglary.
"Investigators were able to obtain video surveillance of a person of interest walking past the residence at or about the time of the break-in," according to the release.
Anyone with knowledge or information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the person or the vehicle shown in the video is asked to contact investigators at (843) 665-2121, ext. 377, Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or “Submit-A-Tip” on the agency's free app for iPhone or Android telephones. You do not have to reveal your identity to leave information.
