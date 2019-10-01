FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police officers responding to a report of an armed robbery Tuesday afternoon arrested three people in connection to drug activity.
Officers responded at 1:10 p.m. to the 1300 Block of Valparaiso Drive to a reported armed robbery of an individual, according to a release from the agency.
Officers were able to locate the caller and two others reportedly involved in the incident, according to the release.
"After further investigation, officers detained the complainant and the two subjects in reference to alleged drug activity surrounding the armed robbery," Lt. Mike Brandt wrote in the release.
The incident is under investigation and no further information was released, Brandt wrote.
