FLORENCE, S.C. – Florence’s newest Starbucks should be up and running by next summer.
A Starbucks spokesman confirmed Thursday evening that the company is going to have a new location at 2106 W. Lucas St.
The West Lucas Starbucks will be the fifth location in Florence. Florence currently has four Starbucks: one at the Florence Mall, one on the Pamplico Highway across from MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, one in McLeod Regional Medical Center, and one in Target.
The new location is directly in front of the Hampton Inn on West Lucas Street, across the street from the Young’s Pecan store and Pilot Travel Center.
It is just off Interstate 95, making it convenient for travelers looking to exit and get back on the interstate quickly.
Already a sign has been placed near the property indicating the future location of a Starbucks.
The West Lucas Starbucks will employ about 40 people and offer customers a 2,458-square-foot café and drive-thru.
Starbucks was founded in 1971 in Seattle, Wash. It expanded from six stores in the Seattle area in the 1980s after being purchased by former manager Howard Schultz. Schultz served as the CEO of Starbucks from 1986 to 2000 and 2008 to 2017. The chain has over 28,000 locations around the world.
