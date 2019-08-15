LAKE CITY, S.C. – State Representative Roger K. Kirby said funding for roads in Florence County trickles down through the state into the local county transportation fund. And Florence County’s transportation fund collects about $4.5 million a year. He encouraged residents at a town hall meeting Thursday in Lake City to remember that number when people talk about their roads needing to be paved.
Several residents expressed concerns about roads that need to be paved and ditches that need to be cleaned, among other things at Thursday’s meeting.
The $4.5 million that Kirby said Florence County receives in its transportation fund is disbursed through the county to take care of paving state-owned roads.
“We know that to repave a secondary road like Graham Road (in Lake City) is going to cost close to $200,000 a mile, possibly more depending on how bad it is,” Kirby said. “If you’ve got 4,000 miles of roads in Florence County we’re servicing with $4.5 million a year, that’s not hard math to understand that sometimes – we can ask, and we can ask, and we ask, we do ask.”
Graham Road in Lake City was accepted for a pavement project more than two years ago, Kirby said.
“The good news is that in September, it will be funded,” Kirby said. “Graham Road will be paved.”
In response to residents’ concerns of uncleaned ditches, Florence County Councilman Jason Springs said that is a problem all over the county.
“A big issue we keep having is trash in the ditches. When they go out and clean ditches, they’re finding TVs. They’re finding strollers and tires, basketballs, you name it,” Springs said.
He told residents that if they have any say on what goes on in their neighborhood, to stop people from throwing items in ditches, if they see it happen.
“That’s a big problem that we have here in these ditches,” Springs said.
State Sen. Ronnie Sabb said his theory about the drainage problems in that the state is the drainage systems have not been maintained for years. He said there is an ongoing study to address the issue.