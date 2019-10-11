JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies seized more than five pounds of methamphetamine and a pound of heroin Thursday as part of a follow up investigation.
Narcotics investigators searched a home at 2453 Hanna Lake Road and seized 5.6 pounds of crystal meth, the heroin and $13,000 in cash, according to Florence County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Glen Kirby.
"Last night's seizure was a win for the Johnsonville area and the communities along the west side of Florence," Kirby said through a release on the arrest. "This is considered a 'sizable' bust no matter which part of the state it occurs in but is even more profound in rural areas like Johnsonville, where the overdose rates have soared."
The search was a follow up to the arrest of Samuel Earl Ramu, 28, 2453 Hannah Lake Road, Lot 20, Kirby said through a release. Ramu has been in custody since Oct. 4 on current charges of trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin and possession of other controlled substance in Schedule I-V, according to the Florence County Detention Center.
He is being held without bond, according to the detention center's website.
Kirby said Ramu has "several felony drug charges pending adjudication from incidents occurring on or about March 2017, April 2019 and October 2019."
Kirby said the drug investigation in the Johnsonville area is ongoing and his agency is working along with Johnsonville Police Department, the FBI and DEA.
"We, at the sheriff's office, continue to identify members of the conspiracy," Kirby said through the release. "We will only stop once the members have been identified and brought to justice."
