FLORENCE, S.C. – Former Vice President Joe Biden has secured an endorsement from a sitting South Carolina House member.
State Rep. Robert Williams and 50 other African American state legislators have endorsed Biden on the eve of the next Democratic debate. Williams is Biden's 85th endorsement in the Palmetto State.
The former Delaware Senator seeks to become the Democratic Party’s nominee for president.
Williams said he felt Biden had the experience and skills necessary to defeat Republican president Donald Trump as Trump runs for reelection.
He quickly brought up the contrast between the two, noting that Biden has several years of experience in government, having served as vice president for eight years and a senator for several years before that, and Trump did not have any governmental experience before moving into the White House.
Williams also praised Biden’s experience in international relations.
International relations are one particular Democratic criticism of Trump’s presidency in that Trump has bickered with several allies at various points including Canada, Germany, and France.
Williams also said he was not concerned about Biden’s age (76).
He said some people are concerned that Biden may be too old but as long as he was capable of doing the job, Williams wasn’t concerned. He there are others in the race who some may say are too young to be president.
Williams joins state Sen. Vincent Sheheen and former Gov. Dick Riley as endorsers of Biden in the Palmetto State.
Williams, a Democrat, represents House District 62 in the South Carolina General Assembly. The district consists of central Darlington County including the city of Darlington and portion of Hartsville as well as the town of Timmonsville in Florence County.
He has served in the General Assembly since 2007.
Biden served as vice president from 2009 to 2017 under Barack Obama.
