NICHOLS, S.C. – By Friday morning Hurricane Dorian had exited South Carolina and skies were mostly sunny in the Pee Dee. Many people in Nichols were breathing a sigh of relief that Dorian hadn’t dumped the levels of rain on the Carolinas that was predicted. The community was devastated by Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and the 100-year flood and Hurricane Florence in 2018. Some are still recovering from those events.
Some residents were waiting, watching and preparing in case the pair of rivers – the Lumber River and the Little Pee Dee River – that come together near this small town should flood once again.
Many are optimistic that flooding won’t occur, but the thought of another flood was still on Heather Altman’s mind on Friday.
Altman said what worries her most is the water coming from the Lumber River in North Carolina.
“That is what got us last time,” she said.
On Friday, she was at the Dollar General in Nichols stocking up on supplies just in case.
“I was born and raised in Nichols,” she said. “I’ve only been back two weeks.”
She said she has moved into her grandmother’s home that is even closer to the river than the house she lost in the last flood.
Altman said she evacuated this time before the storm came.
“Last time the National Guard had to take us out,” she said. “I am still scared of losing everything. Last time I lost my car and home. It took me this long to get back to normal. I had to start from scratch as a single mom with three children."
She has a 6-year-old son and 13- and 15-year-old daughters. She said that during Hurricane Florence her 13-year-old daughter was with her.
“She took it the worst,” she said. “She was there with me when we were put on a boat and carried out. My car was floating down Main Street.”
She said the water came up to the roof of her house.
Nichols is home. She came after her grandmother died, but she said if it floods again she doesn’t think she will stay.
Altman said her two brothers also live in Nichols.
“My mother had three kids that lost everything and had to start over,” she said. “My mother lives in Mullins, and there were 16 of us who came to stay with her.”
“My brother and his wife had to rebuild twice,” she said. “It is tough. I probably won’t stay if it floods again.”
Brandon Elliott, a Nichols native, said he is not worried that it is going to flood this time. He said he loves it here and has always been here. If it does flood, he is confident that family will pitch in and help him out.
“Friends and family will help me get back on my feet,” he said.
Another Nichols resident was cleaning up debris left by Hurricane Dorian on Friday morning and said the storm wasn’t anything like Florence or Matthew.
He said that after the last couple of years you tend to stay prepared. He said you look at things differently after going through such devastation. “You think about how to get out fast,” he said. “And you stock up on non-perishables.”
He said he went through Matthew and Florence and was out of his home for about a month both times.
“Fortunately, we had minor damage,” he said. “We were one of the lucky ones in this area.”
He said he didn’t consider relocating after the last hurricane flooding.
“We really didn’t have any interest in relocating and had some where to come home to,” he said. “We had jobs in this area.” He said it would be difficult to walk away.
Tony Gamble of Nichols said he is not worried this time.
“It is no use to worry anyway,” he said. “I’ve been through it two times before.”
He is resolved to make the best of whatever comes.
“It is my home town,” he said. “And I haven’t got the money to relocate.”
Thomas Lee said he was born and raised in Nichols, too. He lived through the flooding after Hurricanes Matthew and Florence.
“It was a whole lot different,” he said, “The rain and wind.”
After Matthew and Florence, Lee said, the Lumber River and the Little River converged in the middle of the town. He pointed across the road from his house and said the water came from both directions. He said the water came up about two feet in his house.
He said he was out of his home for about two months.
“The whole town was under water,” he said.
He said the river is low this time. Lee said he doesn’t think it will flood the town this time.
“Thank the Lord,” he said, “And the town of Nichols for cleaning out the ditches. They were more prepared earlier than when Matthew and Florence hit.”
“But it is in the hands of the Lord,” he said. “You can’t ever tell.”
Before Hurricane Dorian showed up, Lee said he took his belongings off the floor and moved them to higher ground, just in case.
If it happens again, Lee said, he will come back.
“I’m at an age where there is nowhere to go,” he said. “If we can put back, we will. We’ve got roots here. It is not easy to pick up and go.”
He said everybody had to go last time. He said some are scared to come back; others can’t make up their minds.
“Most people here are senior citizens,” he said.
He estimated there are still 200 people living in Nichols.
Bobby Page has been living on the river in Nichols since 1979.
He watches the water levels closely, and thinks he will be OK this time.
“I monitor the river levels,” he said. “We didn’t get as much water as first predicted.”
He was in his yard on Friday, cleaning up debris from the night-before storm.
From the deck of his home, Page pointed to where the Lumber River and the Little Pee Dee come together. These rivers have caused major flooding three times in Nichols since 2016.
“We were blessed this time,” he said.
But he said if the water gets up much higher it could set them up for the next time.
After Florence, he said the U.S. Geological Survey came out and put a mark on a concrete pillar under his house where the water rose over the riverbank after Hurricane Florence.
He said it is very uncommon for the water to rise to that level.
“That is a lot of water,” he said.
