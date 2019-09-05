MARION, S.C. – Hurricane Dorian appears to have caused less damage in Marion County than Hurricane Florence did last year.
Marion County Administrator Tim Harper said damage assessments will be conducted today. In response to the storm, a shelter was opened at Marion High School Wednesday evening. Up to 35 people were at the shelter.
Marion County School District closed schools for all students and staff while all municipal government officers will remain closed for the week.
Harper said the Emergency Operations Center is fully operational and monitoring the situation. Flooding is a concern, according to the National Weather Service, with major flooding forecast on the Little Pee Dee River at Galivants Ferry.
However, Harper doesn’t expect the flooding to the extent that the town has seen in years past.
“There is a chance we may have some rivers flooding but we haven’t seen anything yet,” Harper said.
Nichols Town Clerk Sandee Rogers said the rainfall could cause localized runoff flooding.
“They are doing more looking at the Little Pee Dee and Lumber River to make sure we don’t have another flood event,” Rogers said. “Overall, we feel OK as long as everybody just stays safe from the wind. Power outages could be one of the biggest things.”
Rogers said town officials used their own equipment to clean out the canal systems for more than a month.
“They cleaned out about 6,000 linear feet of ditching so far,” Rogers said. “We’re interested ourselves to see what kind of progress has been made with what we’re trying to do.”
For information on nonemergency matters, contact the Marion County Emergency Operations Center at 843-275-6087 or 843-275-6088 For evacuation routes, traffic, and road conditions, call SCDOT: 888-877-9151.
