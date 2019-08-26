DARLINGTON, S.C. – Now that Dale Earnhardt Jr. will race Saturday in the Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200 at Darlington Raceway after he and his family survived a plane crash before the Bristol race, excitement continues to build.
Earnhardt, who retired from full-time competition in 2017, announced via Twitter on Feb. 1 that he would return to the driver’s seat this season, and he would do so at Darlington.
But after the crash at Bristol, his readiness for Darlington appeared uncertain.
Not anymore. When he takes the wheel at 4 p.m. Saturday, it will mark his second time getting behind the wheel competitively since retiring. Last year, Earnhardt competed in an Xfinity event at Richmond and placed fourth.
“There are many things I love about Darlington that contributed to my decision to run there this year, but the main reason is the track surface,” Earnhardt said after the official announcement was made in late February. “I love races where you have to be smart and manage your tires. Darlington is slick, and it wears out tires. It’s one of the few stops on the circuit that provides that challenge.”
He’s trying for an even better finish than Richmond this time around.
“It will mean a lot to me in the same way it meant a lot to me at Richmond last year,” Earnhardt said. “The only expectation I bring into the weekend is to give the fans their money’s worth. Otherwise it’s no pressure, maximum fun. It’s not about the results anymore; it’s about the experience. Make no mistake, though – I’m going to try to win.”
Earnhardt will drive the No. 8 Chevrolet for JR Motorsports and will honor his father, Hall of Famer Dale Earnhardt Sr., in a very special way with a throwback paint scheme.
“… His sponsor, Hellman’s, really wanted to do a bang-up job with the throwback,” Darlington Raceway president Kerry Tharp said. “He’s honoring his dad by driving the No. 8 car, and it’s going to be a really cool paint scheme. It’s his dad’s first-ever paint scheme that he ran I think in 1975 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.”
A big part of the reason Earnhardt decided to race at Darlington probably had to do with his affinity for the throwback weekend campaign, Tharp said. He competed in several retro-style paint schemes on the Monster Energy circuit each of his final three years as a full-time driver.
“He’s a real supporter of the throwback campaign,” Tharp said. “Dale’s a great student of the sport and a great historian of the sport.”
Still, Tharp is keenly aware of how monumental it was for Earnhardt to pick Darlington as his lone race for this season.
“Having Dale Jr. race here on Saturday in the Xfinity race is enormous,” he said. “It’s a huge deal, and it’s great for the racetrack, great for our event and great for our fans more importantly.
“He could have picked any race he wanted to. I think he was going to race one time this year in his Xfinity car, and he chose Darlington. That makes us proud.”
It’s also been good for business, as the track has seen a spike in ticket sales and probably will see the same in attendance for the entire race weekend, Tharp said.
“We’ve seen a big spike (in ticket sales) not only for Saturday but for the whole weekend,” he said. “We knew he was going to be part of the broadcast crew with NBC (and NBCSN), but to have him race on Saturday ... it’s really a great opportunity for our fans and has helped us at the box office to improve our numbers based on what we had last year.
“There’s really no bigger name in sports; no bigger name in stock car racing – them and the Pettys.”