LAKE CITY, S.C. – The Moore Farms Botanical Garden Beer Fest on Saturday, Sept. 7, will feature 50 breweries from around the United States and more than 100 beer or cider selections to sample.
The event will be held at the botanical garden in Lake City.
The sixth annual event will benefit the Florence County Disabilities Foundation.
Vendor booths will be spread throughout the 65-acre garden, allowing visitors the opportunity to stroll at their leisure and taste-test along the way.
VIP hour is noon to 1 p.m., and general admission is from 1 to 5 p.m.
This is the first year MFBG Beer Fest has hosted 50 breweries. Visitors must be 21 or older to attend.
One hundred percent of the event’s proceeds will benefit the Florence County Disabilities Foundation.
“Our annual MFBG Beer Fest is a wonderful way for the garden to partner with the Florence County Disabilities Foundation to enrich the lives of those in our community,” said Moore Farms Botanical Garden event coordinator Leigh Collins. “We work together to promote the event, prepare for it and run logistics the day of. It’s a fun way to spend the day tasting great beers and ciders with great people in a breathtaking setting. MFBG Beer Fest is truly unique.”
Moore Farms Botanical Garden partnered with the Florence County Disabilities Foundation in 2016. The foundation provides services and materials for people with disabilities, including medical supplies, job training and employment.
“I’ve been in fundraising for years, and this is a top-notch event,” said foundation director Anne Carpenter. “We are especially grateful, because I know I can walk into a beautiful place and have everything ready to go.”
Peg McLeod serves on the Florence County Disabilities Foundation board of directors, and her daughter also is a recipient of the foundation’s services.
“The foundation’s consumers (individuals with disabilities) love MFBG Beer Fest,” McLeod said. “It makes them feel good, and it does visitors good seeing us socially. It heightens their awareness.”
Wet Nose Dogs will provide live music, and several food trucks will be on site.
MFBG Beer Fest tickets are available now.
VIP tickets, which include first taste, a tasting glass, souvenir pint glass, T-shirt and special gift from MFBG, are $40. Early bird tickets, until Sept. 6, are $20. Gate tickets are $25 and include a tasting glass. Designated driver tickets are $10; no alcohol can be consumed with this ticket, and you still must be 21 and up.
A sober-ride service will be provided to and from downtown Lake City during the event. It will pick up and drop off at Inn at the Crossroads at 128 W. Main St.
Tickets can be purchased by calling 843-210-7592 or by visiting moorefarmsbg.org.
Moore Farms Botanical Garden is at 100 New Zion Road in Lake City.