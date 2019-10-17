FLORENCE, S.C. – Delmae Elementary School honored its 4-H Club members who placed in the just-completed competition at the Eastern Carolina Agricultural Fair.
Students gathered Thursday morning in the school's multipurpose room for an assembly that included the honors along with a lesson in banking.
The club, as a whole, entered the organization's lip-balm contest and took home first-place honors.
Tristen Altman, who competed outside the fair, was honored as the Pee Dee Region winner in the 4-H pollinator competition for his 2019 Honey Bee Project.
The school also honored Addison Lewis, who won Cloverbud first-place honors in the 2019 Pee Dee Region National 4-H Week Coloring Contest, and Bailey Johnson, who won Cloverburd third-place honors in the same competition.
First Reliance Bank's Mary Neale was on hand to teach the students about what a check is, and then to cash the 4-H Club members' checks, most of which were for $4 in recognition of their contest entries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.