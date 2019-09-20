FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence County Sheriff's deputies Friday morning seized more than 114 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on a commercial bus traveling on Interstate 95.
Deputies pulled over the bus about 7:20 a.m. for a moving violation at the 152 mile marker in Timmonsville, according to a release from the agency.
"During the course of the stop a narcotics detection canine was deployed and alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the luggage area of the bus," according to the release. "Members of the criminal enforcement unit conducted a probable cause search of the luggage area and located three large suitcases which contained a total field weight of 114.4 pounds of marijuana."
“I am especially proud of the work of these specially trained officers within the criminal enforcement unit, their efforts to stop drug trafficking within Florence County and will save the lives of countless citizens,” said Billy Barnes, acting Florence County Sheriff.
No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.
