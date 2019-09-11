DARLINGTON, S.C. –Two people were arrested Wednesday after investigators searched a residence in Darlington.
They are Robert Keith Ham, 35, and April Mae Herring, 32, both of Darlington. Both were in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting criminal charges, according to the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Tony Chavis said the searchers seized approximately 146 grams of methamphetamine, 2.9 grams of crack cocaine, 33 grams of marijuana, 14 ecstasy pills, 15 suboxone strips, a .22-caliber handgun and $1000 in cash.
