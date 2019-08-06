FLORENCE, S.C. -- Florence Police are asking for the public's assistance to locate a woman reported missing by her family.
Rachel Michelle McKenzie was last seen near Irby Street and Freedom Boulevard at about 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the agency.
Family members have concerns for her safety, according to the release.
She is approximately 5’01” and 110 pounds. She was wearing a teal shirt with sequins, ripped light blue jeans with black and gray shoes, according to the release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.