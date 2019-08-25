FLORENCE, S.C. – The United Way of Florence County will hold its annual Day of Caring on Sept. 20.
For 27 years, the event has brought together local nonprofits and volunteers to complete service projects that help better the community and the lives of those who live here.
More than 360 volunteers completed nearly 80 projects during the 2018 Day of Caring, and the United Way of Florence County hopes to top those numbers for the 2019 Day of Caring.
There are dozens of projects in need of volunteers, said Rachel Baggett, director of marketing and initiatives.
The projects still in need of volunteers cover a wide range of tasks from painting, yard work, supply drives, cleaning and repairs, she said.
Every project that is completed will directly benefit one of the United Way of Florence County’s partner agencies or a local county school; who either do not have the capabilities, time, and/or resources to complete the project on their own or do not want to take time and resources away from those in need to have the project completed.
For those volunteers who cannot participate on Sept. 20, the United Way has projects available on Saturday, Sept. 21 or can work with the volunteers to schedule their project at a later date.
Youth groups are also strongly encouraged to participate and might be able to have their supplies covered thanks to a grant from Duke Energy.
A full list of available projects can be found at the United Way’s website at uwflorence.org.
To participate in the 27th Annual Day of Caring, you will need to register your volunteer group with the United Way of Florence County and then select a project through the United Way’s website. Volunteer groups can consist of employees, friends, families, clubs or organizations and can range in size from a large group to just one individual. Volunteers are responsible for any supplies needed to complete the project and a list of supplies along with an estimated cost can be found on each project form.
All participating volunteers will receive a free volunteer T-shirt and are invited to attend the Kick-Off Breakfast on the morning of Day of Caring for a free breakfast before going out to complete their projects.
For more information or to register your volunteer group, call 843-662-2407 or email rbaggett@uwflorence.org. Volunteer groups will need to register by Friday, Sept. 6, to guarantee their Day of Caring T-shirts. Day of Caring also serves as the kickoff for the United Way of Florence County’s 2019-2020 campaign. The new campaign theme/tagline will be announced during the breakfast.